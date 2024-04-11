‘Eid Mubarak’ — wishes pour in from celebs, who leave their sets and hectic schedules behind to celebrate Eid with their family and friends

Family fun

Ali Fazal

Eid was always an extended family get-together. Our celebrations usually lasted two-three days at my mother’s home in Lucknow. I have also great memories of spending time in Prayagraj with my father. All of us cousins, all the family, aunts, everybody under one roof! Of course with some incredible food and a lot of laughter. Really have to be some of the best memories of my life! Now I ensure, no matter where I am, the two-three days of Eid are always an off for me. It’s a general practice I have made. You could work as much as you like, but family has to always be priority, and for me Eid every year is jetting off to Lucknow.

Joyous occasion

Vaquar Shaikh

Eid is really special to me because it marks the end of Ramzan, a month of fasting and spiritual reflection. It’s a time when I express gratitude for the blessings received during Ramzan and celebrate with family gatherings, charity and forgiveness. It is a joyous occasion, as it signifies a fresh start after a month of spiritual renewal.

Cultivate patience

Sheezan Khan

Ramzan has always been very special and the whole 30 days feel like a festival for us. Although, nowadays, the festive season is not celebrated as much as we used to during our childhood days, but we have so many memories. We used to visit our grandparents’ home and exchange Iftaari with our neighbours. One thing which Ramzan teaches us is that you should know how to cultivate patience in life, and I believe that the best way to test patience is by fasting! I try to fast for all 30 days, but sometimes I miss it, yet I am always present with my family during Iftaari.

Special moments

Sumbul Touqeer

Ramzan is a period of purification, a holy month during which I feel good and positive. It is a cleansing period for the soul. As I have a show on air currently, I will be shooting too. But whenever possible, I fast. I believe in the power of prayers and wish happiness for everyone. Iftaari is like a feast, and I enjoy eating fruits, seviyan, sheer korma and phirni. My only wish is to celebrate Eid with my entire family. These moments become so special.

Divine glory

Adaa Khan

Experiencing the glory of the holy month of Ramzan with all of the fasting, reciting the holy Quran, prayers, charity and piety in itself is a reward to every believer. Eid is a joyous and special occasion.

Festive spirit

Gulfam Khan Hussain

Eid holds great significance for me as it’s a time for spiritual reflection, family gatherings, and spreading joy within the community. Some of my favourite memories associated with celebrating Eid include waking up early for prayers, exchanging heartfelt greetings with loved ones, enjoying delicious homemade food, and creating lasting memories with family and friends. This year, I plan to celebrate Eid by attending prayers at the mosque (if possible), spending quality time with family and friends, indulging in festive meals, and engaging in acts of charity and kindness.

Great celebration

Romiit Raaj

Although I’m not a Muslim, Eid holds significance for me as a celebration of diversity, unity and cultural richness. It’s a time to learn about and appreciate different traditions, values, and customs. Some of my favourite memories associated with Eid include witnessing the joy and sense of community among my Muslim friends and colleagues, as well as experiencing the warmth and hospitality during Eid gatherings. Some of the dishes I enjoy eating during Eid include biryani, kebabs and sheer khurma (vermicelli pudding).

Happy time

Sara Khan

For me, Eid is happiness in simple words. You meet everyone with love and forget all the grudges, if any. It’s a day to celebrate love and affection. This year, I am going to celebrate Eid with my mom, dad, sister, and a few close friends, who are like family.

