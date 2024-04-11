 ‘Eid Mubarak’ — wishes pour in from celebs, who leave their sets and hectic schedules behind to celebrate Eid with their family and friends : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • ‘Eid Mubarak’ — wishes pour in from celebs, who leave their sets and hectic schedules behind to celebrate Eid with their family and friends

‘Eid Mubarak’ — wishes pour in from celebs, who leave their sets and hectic schedules behind to celebrate Eid with their family and friends

‘Eid Mubarak’ — wishes pour in from celebs, who leave their sets and hectic schedules behind to celebrate Eid with their family and friends


Family fun
Ali Fazal

Eid was always an extended family get-together. Our celebrations usually lasted two-three days at my mother’s home in Lucknow. I have also great memories of spending time in Prayagraj with my father. All of us cousins, all the family, aunts, everybody under one roof! Of course with some incredible food and a lot of laughter. Really have to be some of the best memories of my life! Now I ensure, no matter where I am, the two-three days of Eid are always an off for me. It’s a general practice I have made. You could work as much as you like, but family has to always be priority, and for me Eid every year is jetting off to Lucknow.

Joyous occasion
Vaquar Shaikh

Eid is really special to me because it marks the end of Ramzan, a month of fasting and spiritual reflection. It’s a time when I express gratitude for the blessings received during Ramzan and celebrate with family gatherings, charity and forgiveness. It is a joyous occasion, as it signifies a fresh start after a month of spiritual renewal.

Cultivate patience
Sheezan Khan

Ramzan has always been very special and the whole 30 days feel like a festival for us. Although, nowadays, the festive season is not celebrated as much as we used to during our childhood days, but we have so many memories. We used to visit our grandparents’ home and exchange Iftaari with our neighbours. One thing which Ramzan teaches us is that you should know how to cultivate patience in life, and I believe that the best way to test patience is by fasting! I try to fast for all 30 days, but sometimes I miss it, yet I am always present with my family during Iftaari.

Special moments
Sumbul Touqeer

Ramzan is a period of purification, a holy month during which I feel good and positive. It is a cleansing period for the soul. As I have a show on air currently, I will be shooting too. But whenever possible, I fast. I believe in the power of prayers and wish happiness for everyone. Iftaari is like a feast, and I enjoy eating fruits, seviyan, sheer korma and phirni. My only wish is to celebrate Eid with my entire family. These moments become so special.

Divine glory
Adaa Khan

Experiencing the glory of the holy month of Ramzan with all of the fasting, reciting the holy Quran, prayers, charity and piety in itself is a reward to every believer. Eid is a joyous and special occasion.

Festive spirit
Gulfam Khan Hussain

Eid holds great significance for me as it’s a time for spiritual reflection, family gatherings, and spreading joy within the community. Some of my favourite memories associated with celebrating Eid include waking up early for prayers, exchanging heartfelt greetings with loved ones, enjoying delicious homemade food, and creating lasting memories with family and friends. This year, I plan to celebrate Eid by attending prayers at the mosque (if possible), spending quality time with family and friends, indulging in festive meals, and engaging in acts of charity and kindness.

Great celebration
Romiit Raaj

Although I’m not a Muslim, Eid holds significance for me as a celebration of diversity, unity and cultural richness. It’s a time to learn about and appreciate different traditions, values, and customs. Some of my favourite memories associated with Eid include witnessing the joy and sense of community among my Muslim friends and colleagues, as well as experiencing the warmth and hospitality during Eid gatherings. Some of the dishes I enjoy eating during Eid include biryani, kebabs and sheer khurma (vermicelli pudding).

Happy time
Sara Khan

For me, Eid is happiness in simple words. You meet everyone with love and forget all the grudges, if any. It’s a day to celebrate love and affection. This year, I am going to celebrate Eid with my mom, dad, sister, and a few close friends, who are like family.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lucknow


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

2
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

3
Delhi

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

4
Amritsar

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

5
Punjab

Won’t proceed with trial of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in 2015 drugs case: Punjab Government to Supreme Court

6
Delhi

BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation

7
Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon was sitting near ex-Congress MP Pawan Bansal at bhog when news of him getting BJP ticket from Chandigarh broke out

8
Punjab

Even stranger can seek examination of witness: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Entertainment

Strongly recommend that ‘live together’ before getting married’: Zeenat Aman gives relationship advice

10
Delhi

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

Don't Miss

View All
Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Top News

No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air

No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air

The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...

SC agrees to hear Kejri’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...

Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months

Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months

The SKM had claimed that the government temporarily blocked ...

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

Jolt to AAP as Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits party, says it is ‘no more honest’

‘Deliberate violation’: SC rejects Ramdev’s affidavit

‘Deliberate violation’: Supreme Court rejects Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna's apologies


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Amritsar: Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Tarn Taran patient booked for molesting doctor

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

Tribune chowk flyover plan: ‘Axing of trees to cause irreparable green loss’

40 shanties destroyed in fire at Mohali, migrants left homeless

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

Child trafficking gang busted; four held, two babies rescued

Anand’s resignation proves BJP out to topple govt: AAP

AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on April 14

Virendra Sachdeva accuses Sanjay Singh of resorting to political theatrics

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Two weeks on, AAP yet to find suitable replacement of Rinku

AAP gets show-cause notice for holding bike rally sans permission

Drug peddler nabbed with 1.15 kg heroin

Record property tax collection helps MC earn ~708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Record property tax collection helps MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Waste compactors to start functioning from today in city

Sewage spills into vacant land in Dhandari Khurd, inundates street

Farmers union to oppose BJP candidates across state

Patwari, his accomplice held for taking Rs 3.5K bribe

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands

Preneet Kaur hails Delhi High Court’s decision on Arvind Kejriwal