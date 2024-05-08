 Ever MET stars in full bloom? : The Tribune India

…If not, here’s a chance to do so as celebs flaunt flower power at Met Gala red carpet, justifying this year’s theme — Garden of Time

Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid. Photos: Reuters



ANI

The Met Gala this year witnessed a bevy of stars once more, including Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and a host of others in a swirl of flora and fauna looks on a green-tinged carpet, lined by live foliage. Lopez went for silver leaves in a second-skin goddess gown and Zendaya was all vamp and fantasy in a rare double appearance on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj

Lopez (in Schiaparelli) was seen in a near-naked gown in her 14th Met Gala appearance. Zendaya put on her fashion face in peacock hues of blue and green, with a head piece to match and leaf accents. It’s been five years since Zendaya last attended the gala. Lopez went with Tiffany & Co diamonds, including a stunning bird motif necklace with a diamond of over 20 carats at its centre.

Shining through

Flowers were everywhere, in line with this year’s theme, The Garden of Time, inspired by JG Ballard’s 1962 short story by the same name. Mindy Kaling was seen in sand-coloured swirls that towered over her head at the back; her look was designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta.

Gigi Hadid brought the drama in a look by the drama king himself, Thom Browne. Her white gown was adorned with 2.8 million microbeads with yellow flowers and green thorns. She was high glam in a wavy bob and crimson lips.

If there was a queen of the Met Gala besides the evening’s mastermind, Anna Wintour, it was Sarah Jessica Parker. The long-time attendee takes each year’s theme seriously, researching every detail. This year Sarah was in an Alice in Wonderland look with a lavender overlay and a Philip Treacy topper on her head. The dress was by Richard Quinn. Her long hair tumbled behind her back in beachy waves, a look that built into a beauty trend of the evening.

Tennis star Serena Williams took metallic gold to another level in a shining one-shoulder statement look. Ariana Grande was all Glinda the Good Witch, making the most of her pale-coloured strapless Loewe look with 3D eyelashes at the side of each eye. Cardi B struck a pose in a statement black gown with a huge tulle train by Windowsen. She paired the look with green jewels and a high black turban. She needed multiple helpers to move her dress up the stairs. Penelope Cruz, meanwhile, went Goth in black by Chanel. It had a bustier top and a Sleeping Beauty-like off-shoulder silhouette. There was another Sleeping Beauty-ish guest — Kendall Jenner in a Givenchy look done by Alexander McQueen in 1999.

Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner, was more old Hollywood than storybook in a chic Oscar de la Renta low-cut strapless look, a white bloom in her clicked-back updo and a train behind. Oddly, elder sister Kim Kardashian tightly covered up her gorgeous silver corset look with a leaf motif by Maison Margiela with a lumpy grey sweater. Dua Lipa was a whole different kind of princess. She went full rock ‘n’ roll in black by Marc Jacobs, who accompanied her. Her lace and feather look was slow slung at the hip with a deep plunge at the neck. The princess vibes were in apparent reference to the Met’s spring exhibition that the gala kicks off. It’s called Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. While it doesn’t actually have to do with Disney, or even princesses, some of the 400 guests went there.

Demi Moore stuck to the garden in a Harris Reed look with huge wings encircled by arrows and hand-painted with pink and white blooms. Diesel broke through on the gala carpet on Dove Cameron. It was about as unlike Diesel as it gets! The look had sleeves attached to her train. Lily Gladstone went for black by Gabriela Hearst. Meanwhile, among the stars that were conspicuous by their absence were Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto. — AP &

