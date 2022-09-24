Food for comfort: Lakshmi Manchu to host new season of Chef Mantra

Actress, producer, writer, director and philanthropist Lakshmi Manchu turns host for Chef Mantra Season 2, where food choices inevitably shape the lifestyle and personality of the much-loved celebrities.
Streaming from September 30 every Friday at 2 pm on aha Telugu, each week will feature influential Tollywood personalities like Malavika Mohan, Ritu Verma and Vidyu Raman among others.
Chef Mantra 2, spanning eight episodes, features famous Telugu film stars in the company of their friends and family, where they share the memories associated with their comfort food.
During the launch of the show, the actress said, “For the Manchu family, food has always been a passion. It’s that one element that brings us all together, and like most families, is a focal point for any special occasion. Food should bring you joy. I’m so happy to be a part of Chef Mantra 2 because it has again given me a chance to meet my digital fans.”
