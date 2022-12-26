New session of 'Maitri: Female First Collective' released on Prime Video

Prime Video has released a new session of Maitri: Female First Collective. Graced by nine eminent women professionals, the latest session features discussions on making the industry more inclusive for women by creating more opportunities and building a safer work environment. Moderated by the creator and curator of Maitri, Smriti Kiran, the participants were Aparna Purohit, creator – Maitri & head of India Originals, Prime Video; Indhu VS, writer & director; Ratheena Plathottathil, writer, director & producer; Elahe Hiptoola, ceator & producer; Rima Kallingal, producer & performing artiste and Neha Parti Matiyani, cinematographer.

Smriti said, “Maitri is a space we all wanted but didn’t have. It has been created to connect women working across the vast and varied Indian film industry, have honest conversations about challenges we face and find solutions to those problems.”