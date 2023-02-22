Gulshan Grover opens up on his career on Maniesh Paul's show

Maniesh Paul welcomed the ‘Badman’ of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover in the latest episode of his podcast. The podcast offers insight into the journey of the great screen villain. Grover revealed that he made a conscious avoided lead roles.
Gulshan revealed that there was a time when a producer offered him a lead role on the condition that he would not do a negative role until this film was done. It took over a year- and-a-half for the film, which eventually was not made! And it was a ploy by his rivals in the industry, as they collectively funded the producer to do so.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...