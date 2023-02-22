Gulshan Grover opens up on his career on Maniesh Paul's show

Maniesh Paul welcomed the ‘Badman’ of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover in the latest episode of his podcast. The podcast offers insight into the journey of the great screen villain. Grover revealed that he made a conscious avoided lead roles.

Gulshan revealed that there was a time when a producer offered him a lead role on the condition that he would not do a negative role until this film was done. It took over a year- and-a-half for the film, which eventually was not made! And it was a ploy by his rivals in the industry, as they collectively funded the producer to do so.