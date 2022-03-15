Hiba Nawab inspired by her mother

Actress Hiba Nawab, who plays Sayuri Sharma in the series Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, has always been seen in a flirtatious and naughty style on TV. She is now going to have a fresh look and give a different experience to the audience in this show, where she plays the character of a very strong and intelligent girl. For the role, she has taken inspiration from her mother
She says, “As soon as Rajan sir called me for the briefing of this character and I understood Sayuri, somewhere I had my own take on it. I started to see myself in it and wanted to get creative with it. The character resembled my mother. So, it is a big deal for me to get a chance to be like her and Rajan sir has given me that chance.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...