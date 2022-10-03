Sonakshi Batra on moving base from Mumbai to Chandigarh

Sonakshi Batra plays the role of Naaz in Udaariyaan. Talking about her role, the actress says, “Naaz’s character has two sides. One is the sweet and innocent girl, and the other is the one who plays games and manipulates situations. I lean more towards the sweeter and innocent side, but I agreed to play this role as I found it challenging. The artiste in me was excited to take this opportunity, which would help me grow and explore more.”
Sonakshi also shares her experience of shooting in Chandigarh and adds, “The culture, the food and the flavour of Chandigarh are warm and welcoming. I do miss Mumbai but equally excited to be here. I have just joined and the experience of shooting with the team has been really good.”
She adds, “The story is very rooted; hence it connects with the emotions of the people. That is what also drew me to take this character up in the show.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive