Sonakshi Batra on moving base from Mumbai to Chandigarh

Sonakshi Batra plays the role of Naaz in Udaariyaan. Talking about her role, the actress says, “Naaz’s character has two sides. One is the sweet and innocent girl, and the other is the one who plays games and manipulates situations. I lean more towards the sweeter and innocent side, but I agreed to play this role as I found it challenging. The artiste in me was excited to take this opportunity, which would help me grow and explore more.”

Sonakshi also shares her experience of shooting in Chandigarh and adds, “The culture, the food and the flavour of Chandigarh are warm and welcoming. I do miss Mumbai but equally excited to be here. I have just joined and the experience of shooting with the team has been really good.”

She adds, “The story is very rooted; hence it connects with the emotions of the people. That is what also drew me to take this character up in the show.”

