Saiyami Kher on working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary

Saiyami Kher is currently shooting with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary for her next, titled Faadu, and is excited to be a part of the director’s world. Lauding Iyer’s past work, Saiyami says, “Collaborating with Ashwiny was on my to-do list. She has done spectacular work in Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Panga. I feel assured that I’m in safe hands.”
She adds, “The world of this series is poetic and rooted. Ashwiny ma’am always has such strong female characters in her projects. I’m grateful she has given me the responsibility to play Manjiri. — TMS
