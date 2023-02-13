Harjinder Singh, who will be seen in web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, talks about his career so far

Tell us about your latest film I am Banni.
It is basically the story of three friends, one among them being a foreigner. They decide to go to Bhuj to make documentaries. There they meet a little girl who’s very intelligent, but she’s not getting the opportunity to study. How these guys come around and help her forms the story.
How did you bag a role in the web series Inspector Avinash?
Two years ago, I met Neeraj Pathak sir. Back then, this project was in the scripting stage. When I met him, he said he would cast me for a role. I gave the auditions and by God’s grace, the makers liked my work and I got the role. It’s a premium project featuring Randeep Hooda.
You’re doing a film titled Tipppsy, directed by Deepak Tijori. Please share details…
All I can say is that it’s a women-oriented film in which I’m playing a significant character because of whom the twists happen. This is probably the first women-centric multi-cast film in recent times.
Talking about your career, did you always want to be an actor?
I wasn’t sure of becoming an actor until I was approached for the first time.
What kept you motivated to pursue acting?
I believe in consistency. Also, in my opinion, learning is a non-stop procedure. Slowly and steadily, I started learning more about acting and so my urge to opt for it as a career became stronger.
Are you satisfied with the way your career has shaped up?
I am happy to accept whatever opportunities I am getting. Although if I would have started a little earlier in this field, things would have been better.
What are your career goals now?
I will give my best and leave no stone unturned from my end. Rest, I leave it to the Almighty and the audiences.
Reality shows give a different type of high to the audience. What do you feel?
Yes, absolutely. I believe the audience wants to see the true natures of contestants.
If you are given a chance to join Bigg Boss, would you do it?
No, not in my present state of mind. I will find it difficult to bind myself to just one house. But it’s definitely a great experience to detox from the world, which I might take comfort in at a later stage of my career
