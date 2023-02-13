 Harjinder Singh, who will be seen in web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, talks about his career so far : The Tribune India

One-to-one

Harjinder Singh, who will be seen in web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, talks about his career so far

Harjinder Singh, who will be seen in web series 'Inspector Avinash', talks about his career so far


Tell us about your latest film I am Banni.

It is basically the story of three friends, one among them being a foreigner. They decide to go to Bhuj to make documentaries. There they meet a little girl who’s very intelligent, but she’s not getting the opportunity to study. How these guys come around and help her forms the story.

How did you bag a role in the web series Inspector Avinash?

Two years ago, I met Neeraj Pathak sir. Back then, this project was in the scripting stage. When I met him, he said he would cast me for a role. I gave the auditions and by God’s grace, the makers liked my work and I got the role. It’s a premium project featuring Randeep Hooda.

You’re doing a film titled Tipppsy, directed by Deepak Tijori. Please share details…

All I can say is that it’s a women-oriented film in which I’m playing a significant character because of whom the twists happen. This is probably the first women-centric multi-cast film in recent times.

Talking about your career, did you always want to be an actor?

I wasn’t sure of becoming an actor until I was approached for the first time.

What kept you motivated to pursue acting?

I believe in consistency. Also, in my opinion, learning is a non-stop procedure. Slowly and steadily, I started learning more about acting and so my urge to opt for it as a career became stronger.

Are you satisfied with the way your career has shaped up?

I am happy to accept whatever opportunities I am getting. Although if I would have started a little earlier in this field, things would have been better.

What are your career goals now?

I will give my best and leave no stone unturned from my end. Rest, I leave it to the Almighty and the audiences.

Reality shows give a different type of high to the audience. What do you feel?

Yes, absolutely. I believe the audience wants to see the true natures of contestants.

If you are given a chance to join Bigg Boss, would you do it?

No, not in my present state of mind. I will find it difficult to bind myself to just one house. But it’s definitely a great experience to detox from the world, which I might take comfort in at a later stage of my career

