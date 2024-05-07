Ibrahim Ali Khan meets F1 racer Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix

ANI

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently attended Miami Grand Prix in Florida, where he met F1 racer Charles Leclerc. Taking to Instagram, Ibrahim dropped pictures from his meeting with Charles. “I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver,” Ibrahim quipped. Their images garnered netizens’ attention as Ibrahim’s post reminded them of Saif’s film Tara Rum Pum, in which he played a car racer.

