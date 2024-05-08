India connect

ANI

Alia shines Sabyasachi saree

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, no stranger to the Met Gala spotlight, made a grand entrance in a breath-taking floral Sabyasachi saree, marking her second appearance at the prestigious event. With a train that practically engulfed the red carpet, Bhatt’s ensemble was nothing short of show-stopping. Alia marked her Met Gala debut in 2023 with a beautiful ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. Her homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a bespoke white gown, adorned with delicate pearls, captured timeless elegance.

Sabyasachi creates history

It was a moment of pride for all as ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created history by becoming the first Indian designer to grace the prestigious Met Gala carpet. On Tuesday, he attended the fashion extravaganza wearing an ‘embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection, layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery. He also posted a video where he is seen posing for photographers on the Met Gala carpet on Instagram. He struck some stunning poses on the streets of New York City.

Mindy dons Gaurav Gupta

Actor-producer Mindy Kaling turned heads as she strutted the Met Gala carpet in a creation by renowned designer Gaurav Gupta, which he labelled The Melting Flower of Time. Gupta, whose creations have previously been worn by Grammy-winner Beyonce and socialite Paris Hilton, among many others, took to Instagram to share pictures. In the images, Kaling is seen wearing an architectural gown in a nude shade. She completed her look with basic make-up and a sleek bob. & IANS

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Alia Bhatt #Bollywood