Is Italy banning transgender women from Miss Italy contest a step away from the concept of inclusivity or one towards ensuring a fair contest among 'women from birth'?

A ‘dude’ winning a ‘miss’ pageant, or a man masquerading as a woman – the Miss Netherlands crown for Rikkie Valerie Kollé garnered mixed reactions. While the 22-year-old made history by becoming the first transgender model in her country to have won the pageant and is going to represent the country in Miss Universe contest, due to be held in November in El Salvador, not everybody has hailed the move.

As proud Rikkie is of her feat, and stands strong in face of the trolls to be an inspiration for queer community globally, in the other part of the world Italy banned transgenders from participating in Miss Italy pageant. Miss Italy official patron Patrizia Mirigliani clarified that to participate, the contestant must be ‘a woman from birth’. In a statement Mirigliani said ‘competition would not be jumping on the glittery bandwagon of trans-activism’.

Rikkie follows Angela Ponce, Miss Spain 2018, to be the first ‘out-trans’ contestant to participate in Miss Universe. This 71-year-old annual competition has allowed transgenders’ participation since 2012.

Architect Simran, founder, Queeringin CHD (QIC), sees it as progress for the community, “Visibility brings about so much change in ‘out’ society and it contributes to understanding of transgender rights. Rikkie’s success serves as a powerful symbol of inclusivity and challenges traditional norms within the beauty pageant industry. Although in my personal opinion, beauty pageants stereotype and promote monotone standards of beauty.”

She deems inclusive representation in beauty pageants can be a powerful way to challenge social norms, break down stereotypes, and promoting acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. “With banning ‘trans’ folks, it undermines the opportunity for them to be seen, heard, and be celebrated for their beauty, talent and accomplishments. It is necessary to base policies on evidence and scientific research while considering the rights and dignity of transgender individuals,” adds Simran.

Ignoring diversity?

Nanki Dandona, founder of ‘Queer Lifafa’, sees pageants as anti-feminist programmes that cater to the male gaze. “Though it is extremely validating for transfolks to be able to present themselves and also win a cis/het (someone is both cisgender and heterosexual) dominated arena, it is also vital to remember that as queer people we have already set ourselves apart from heteronormativity (what makes heterosexuality seem coherent, natural and privileged) and we cannot box ourselves within rules that take away who we are from us.”

Italy banning transgender folks from beauty pageants is a political and religious statement, points out Nanki. “Italy is ignoring the diversity they so clearly know exists. Despite my beliefs, everyone deserves a choice. Everyone deserves equal opportunity to do what they feel is best for them without causing anyone harm.” Nanki talks of Caster Semenya, an Olympic level athlete who refused to lower the level of ‘natural testosterone’: “She is a cis-gendered woman who has now been permitted to participate in the 400-m race. Patricio Manuel, a transman, has begun competing in the men’s category and has a winning streak of three fights. ‘What is fair chance? What is advantage?’ I too am looking for answers. I sincerely hope that sports’ governing bodies make inclusive and just choices.”

Separate platforms

While I am all for ‘trans’ people and the society to be inclusive, I would like different platforms for Miss and Trans beauty pageants. Everybody has a right to feel beautiful. Let’s embrace and not discourage ‘trans’ folks, but let them have their own pageants. As for Miss titles, I go for women naturally born as females. This concern has cropped up in athletics too, and in a world where it’s acceptable to identify as you wish, to have men, women, queer competitions in different fields makes sense. — Marc Robinson, supermodel, beauty pageant director

No black and white

There is no black and white in gender. It might be aspirational for a transwoman to win a Miss title, but on the other hand some contestants might find it unfair. Kudos to Rikkie to have participated, for Miss Netherlands and Miss Universe pageants to allow it, and all the best to contestants feeling insecure. This is a sure push towards an inclusive world. — Akassh K Aggarwal, accessory designer

