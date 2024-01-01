It's over for now: Big B gets emotional as he bids adieu to 15th season of KBC

ANI

Goodbies are not easy. Ask megastar Amitabh Bachchan who got teary-eyed while bringing the curtains down on the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B recently bid adieu to the 15th season on an emotional note.

In a video shared by Sony TV's Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentleman, now it's time to go as the stage won't be the same. It's difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning here from tomorrow).”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release in January. He also has a courtroom drama film Section 84 in his kitty.

