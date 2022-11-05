Malayalam actress Kani Kusruti to make Hindi film debut with Girls Will Be Girls

After their star-studded wedding reception last month, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated by taking their first production, Girls Will Be Girls, on the floors in Uttarakhand. The film, which is being directed by debutante Shuchi Talati, has already been in the news for the various prestigious grants it has received.
The story is set in a boarding school in a small town in the Himalayan foothills and follows the life of 16-year-old girl, Mira.
Earlier this year, the film won the Arte Kino prize and the VFF Talent Highlights Award at the Berlinale Co-Production Market. Meanwhile, multi-award winning Malayalam actress Kani Kusruti has been roped in to play the lead role. She has won the prestigious Kerala State award, Filmfare award, the Rome Prisma Award and the BRICS international awards in the past. The film will also mark the debut of young actors, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...