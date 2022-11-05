Malayalam actress Kani Kusruti to make Hindi film debut with Girls Will Be Girls

After their star-studded wedding reception last month, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated by taking their first production, Girls Will Be Girls, on the floors in Uttarakhand. The film, which is being directed by debutante Shuchi Talati, has already been in the news for the various prestigious grants it has received.

The story is set in a boarding school in a small town in the Himalayan foothills and follows the life of 16-year-old girl, Mira.

Earlier this year, the film won the Arte Kino prize and the VFF Talent Highlights Award at the Berlinale Co-Production Market. Meanwhile, multi-award winning Malayalam actress Kani Kusruti has been roped in to play the lead role. She has won the prestigious Kerala State award, Filmfare award, the Rome Prisma Award and the BRICS international awards in the past. The film will also mark the debut of young actors, Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron. — TMS