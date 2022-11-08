Maniesh Paul's visit to London turns into an impromptu gig

Maniesh Paul has carved his identity not only across platforms, but also across borders. Currently on a trip to London, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star was greeted by local fans with immense love, and the crowd also swayed to the musically inclined star’s impromptu gig. Maniesh visited London and was strolling on the streets when a local performer identified him, and couldn’t contain his excitement. Maniesh, who’s also known for his melodious voice, joined the local performer to sing a few songs. The video soon went viral.

Having started his journey as an RJ, Maniesh Paul has transitioned from a normal Delhi-boy to the ‘Sultan of Stage’. With successful stint as reality show host and having essayed memorable characters on the silver screen, Maniesh is now all set to foray into the digital world. Maniesh Paul is currently shooting for the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and is looking forward to the release of his first digital show.