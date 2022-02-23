Britney Spears signs publishing deal for her tell-all memoir

Britney Spears has secured a publishing deal for her memoir, which will narrate her accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family and landmark events with the publishing house Simon & Schuster. Although the terms of the deal are still under wraps, an individual familiar with Spears said that the deal is ‘record-breaking’ in nature with the agreement estimated to worth as much as $15 million. The information with regards to the pop icon’s book deal comes several months after the termination of her conservatorship by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.—IANS

