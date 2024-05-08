‘Nature heals us’: Nargis Fakhri wants to live in the woods

Actress Nargis Fakhri desires to live in the woods, as she says there is nothing better than spending days amid nature. Nargis took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video where she is seen trekking through the woods. Without sharing details about her whereabouts, Nargis wrote, “I want to live in the woods, there is nothing better than waking up to this and spending your days in nature. I feel so grateful and blessed; nature heals us.”
Talking about her work, Nargis, who made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar, was last seen in the Hindi comedy Shiv Shastri Balboa, starring Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. The actress will next be seen in the Telugu period action adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 — Sword vs Spirit, starring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol. The film is reportedly set in the Mughal era.
