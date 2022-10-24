Among the new releases this week are Ram Setu, Thank God and Honeymoon

Film: Black Adam (English)
Producers: Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn
Director: Jauma
Collet-Serra
This one is a spin-off from Shazam and the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Sahi, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Marwan Kenzari and Bodhi Sabongui. — Dharam Pal
Film: Ram Setu (Hindi)
Producers: Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra
Director: Abhishek Sharma
Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Ram Setu promises a thrilling ride. In the film, Akshay plays an archaeologist.
Film: Thank God (Hindi)
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari
Director: Indra Kumar
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet-starrer Thank God is a hilarious roller coaster of emotions, where Chitragupta plays the game of life with a common man, Ayan, reminding him to become a better human being.
Film: Honeymoon (Punjabi)
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri
Director: Amarpreet G S Chhabra
Get set for a rib-tickling situation in Honeymoon, an out-and-out comedy entertainer that stars Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin. Watch for the chemistry of the lead pair.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...