Among the new releases this week are Ram Setu, Thank God and Honeymoon

Film: Black Adam (English) Producers: Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn Director: Jauma Collet-Serra

This one is a spin-off from Shazam and the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Sahi, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Marwan Kenzari and Bodhi Sabongui. — Dharam Pal

Film: Ram Setu (Hindi) Producers: Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra Director: Abhishek Sharma

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Ram Setu promises a thrilling ride. In the film, Akshay plays an archaeologist.

Film: Thank God (Hindi) Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari Director: Indra Kumar

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet-starrer Thank God is a hilarious roller coaster of emotions, where Chitragupta plays the game of life with a common man, Ayan, reminding him to become a better human being.

Film: Honeymoon (Punjabi) Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri Director: Amarpreet G S Chhabra

Get set for a rib-tickling situation in Honeymoon, an out-and-out comedy entertainer that stars Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin. Watch for the chemistry of the lead pair.