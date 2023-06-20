Parineeta Borthakur, Gaurav Wadhwa roped in for Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

—IANS

The makers of the television show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, have roped in Parineeta Borthakur and Gaurav Wadhwa to play important characters on the show.

Parineeta will be playing the role of Mandira, Keertan’s (Gaurav) mother. The duo is expected to bring in twists and turns in the storyline of the show.

Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma will be playing the roles of Shiv and Shakti, respectively. With the first promo grabbing maximum eyeballs, we are excited to see them in their upcoming roles. To add to this popular television actors, Parineeta and Gaurav have been roped in to play important characters on the show.

Shedding light on his character, Gaurav said, “My character is of a doctor who is a spoilt brat, he doesn’t know much about his work. He is very stubborn in nature and aims to get anything that he wants, by hook or by crook. I have played various characters on screen, but I feel Keertan’s character will help me explore a lot as an actor. We have recently started shooting for the show, we even shot in Varanasi for a few sequences, and I am looking forward to this show.”

Parineeta said, “I am excited to be a part of the show.” Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti will premiere on July 3 on Zee TV.