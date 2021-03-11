Popular actor SsudeepSahir talks to about childhood, family and his role in the show TeraYaarHoon Main…

What was your greatest takeaway from your character in Tera Yaar Hoon Main?

To be honest, I enjoyed playing Rajeev Bansal more than any other character because he is a common man. As an actor, I think I’ve learnt a completely new process with this show.

What kind of father are you in your real life?

In real life, I would say I’m a chilled-out father. I make sure that my son, Arwaann, can talk to me about anything and everything.

At a young age of 12, your son Arwwaan is a DJ and a YouTuber. How do you and your wife encourage him?

Arwaann has always been a very creative kid. When he was around 6-7 years, he started making music on his iPad. Since a couple of years, he’s got interested in acting and has started his own YouTube channel, where he writes, acts and edits. We want him to finish his higher education and then just follow his dreams.

How was your childhood?

I had a lovely childhood, the most amazing parents and loving sisters. My father has been my friend and I love him.

What role does your wife Anantica Sahir play in your life?

Anantica keeps me grounded, she pushes me to do better, she makes me a better man. I mean as soon as I pack up, the only place I want to go back to is home because that’s my ‘happy place’. Our line of work is so demanding that without the support of your partner you can’t succeed and Anantica has always been there, standing like a rock.

Talking about the industry, who are your best friends?

In this industry, friends are very rare to find and very hard to keep. Unfortunately, most of the people in our industry are very insecure and I don’t blame them, as everyone’s here to achieve their dreams. But, I’ve got a few like-minded friends in the industry.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I was always into sports. I work-out a few times a week. I love to run and that’s what keeps me fit.

People are getting their acting offers on the basis of their social media followers. What is your point of view on that?

Let’s get one thing clear, acting and social media are two different platforms. I’m not saying people on social media are not entertaining, in fact, they come with varied talents. However, it’s not necessary that a social media influencer will be a good actor or vice-versa. Which is why I’ve never felt compelled to make my social media account my body of work.

As a viewer, what kind of show would you like to see on television?

I recently saw Gullak and Panchayat. I thought they were such great shows, extremely relatable and that’s why you instantly connect to such shows.