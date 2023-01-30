Producers Guild of India expresses gratitude over smooth release of Pathaan

Pathaan has shattered records of KGF 2 and become the fastest film to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Now as the film has been welcomed by the audience, the Producers Guild of India shared a heartfelt gratitude note on the organisation’s official social media account.

It read: “Producers Guild of India thanks all state governments for ensuring peaceful release of Pathaan. Tens of thousands of hard-working people make up the Hindi film industry and the larger content-producing fraternity for television and steaming services. The industry generates employment, contributes to the country’s economy and is among the most powerful and effective purveyors of India’s soft power across the world. This has been made possible by one thing and one thing alone — the patronage of millions of film lovers across the length and breadth of our great country. Pathaan’s success is one of hope, one that makes us believe that the power of love can triumph over everything. We share this moment of victory with you all. Thank you for making this happen.” — TMS