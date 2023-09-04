Raftaar, Badshah take a cryptic dig at Yo Yo

IANS

Rappers Raftaar and Badshah seem to have taken a cryptic dig at rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, while joking about failed comebacks in the music scene while appearing in a reality show.

The two were seen in the finale episode of Hip Hop India as judges. A video from the grand finale has surfaced online and fans claim that the dig was Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The video, which is doing the rounds on social media, shows Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, asking Badshah, “Bata do na kiska comeback nahi ho raha”

Without revealing the name, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, answered with a joke. The two then burst into laughter.

Before their split, Raftaar, Badshah and Honey Singh started off together with Mafia Mundeer.

