Rapper Drake denies predator allegations in new Kendrick Lamar track

ANI

The ongoing feud between Canadian rapper Drake and Kendrick Lamar has reached new heights with the release of diss tracks trading blows and allegations. Drake’s latest salvo, The Heart Part 6, serves as a direct response to Lamar’s accusations of sexual predation, which have dominated recent releases.

In Lamar’s track Meet the Grahams, released on May 3, he directly accuses Drake of harbouring sex offenders at his label OVO and insinuates Drake’s alleged interest in younger women. The feud took a darker turn when Lamar suggested that Drake’s residence, dubbed The Embassy, could face legal scrutiny akin to recent raids on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties. Lamar doubled down on these accusations in his follow-up track, Not Like Us, where he explicitly labels Drake as a predator and called his team members paedophiles.

The cover image of the track, a Google Maps image of Drake’s residence covered in predator map pins, adds visual weight to Lamar’s claims. In The Heart Part 6, Drake confronts these allegations head-on. He denies ever being involved with underage individuals, expressing disgust at Lamar’s insinuations and asserting his innocence.

Drake also addresses Lamar’s alleged trauma, suggesting that his fixation on predator allegations stems from his own unresolved issues. Moreover, Drake references a past controversy involving actor Millie Bobby Brown, denying any inappropriate relationship and emphasising his preference for adult relationships.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada