Raveena Tandon to be seen in an upcoming series on Disney+ Hotstar

Versatile actress Raveena Tandon has associated with Disney+ Hotstar for an upcoming digital series. The streaming platform shared a glimpse of the show.

Raveena says, “I’m extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family. This show is going to be very special for me, as I’ve always liked to challenge myself with every character I’ve ever played and this show has given me just that. All I can say is stay tuned for some fun.”