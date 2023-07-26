Richa Chadha begins shooting her first international project in London

Richa Chadha is all set to make her international debut this year with a film titled Aaina, which is set in the UK. Richa flew to London last week to commence shooting. It’s an Indo-British project where Richa will be seen playing the lead character, alongside Chronicles of Narnia-fame William Moseley. The movie is based on real-life events. After its London schedule, it will be shot in different locations of India.

Richa says, “I had read a couple of scripts for international projects, but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline. I wanted a strong script for my international debut and Aaina is just perfect.” Meanwhile, the actress has wrapped up the shoot for Fukrey 3, where she continues to play the role of Bholi Punjaban.

#England #London #Richa Chadha