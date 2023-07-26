Richa Chadha begins shooting her first international project in London

Richa Chadha is all set to make her international debut this year with a film titled Aaina, which is set in the UK. Richa flew to London last week to commence shooting. It’s an Indo-British project where Richa will be seen playing the lead character, alongside Chronicles of Narnia-fame William Moseley. The movie is based on real-life events. After its London schedule, it will be shot in different locations of India.
Richa says, “I had read a couple of scripts for international projects, but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline. I wanted a strong script for my international debut and Aaina is just perfect.” Meanwhile, the actress has wrapped up the shoot for Fukrey 3, where she continues to play the role of Bholi Punjaban.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to move no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha on 'governance failures' in Manipur
Assam MP of Congress Gaurav Gogoi likely mover; PM had predi...
Punjab floods: 41 killed, over 1,600 people living in relief camps
The government and rescue agencies evacuated 27,286 people f...
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana
4 killed as truck hits car in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
They were returning to Meerut from Rajasthan
ED, CBI, IT only 3 strong parties in NDA, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Says if everyone is equal before law, then those who are cor...