Richa Chadha gets a tattoo of hubby Ali Fazal’s name

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently celebrated their wedding. The couple got legally married in 2020, but couldn’t celebrate their union for two years owing to the pandemic and personal reasons. Finally, the two held grand celebrations that included parties and reception spanning across Mumbai, Delhi and Lucknow.
Richa recently gave a glimpse of her mehendi covered hand on social media where one can see the actress has Ali’s name inked on her hand. The name is written in Urdu language. Previously Richa had inked her parents name on her wrist. — TMS
