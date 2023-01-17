Shaheer Sheikh's new music video Wo Kashish released

Shaheer Sheikh is all set to collaborate with his Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes for his upcoming music video, Wo Kashish. Shaheer says, “This song is about memories and how some memories will always haunt you no matter where you are. The simplicity and melody of the song will rule the hearts of the audience.”
Shaheer will be essaying the role of a Naval officer in the music video. The song is presented and produced by Kashish Music, founded by Abhishek Thakur. Javed Ali and Anwesshaa have sung the song.
