Sheena Chohan is set to play Lilith, The Goddess of Evil

Actress Sheena Chohan, who was recently seen as Jasmin Lobo in Disney+ Hotstar’s legal drama series, The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, will next be seen as Lilith, Adam’s first wife, who was banished from the Garden of Eden for not obeying him, in an untitled web series.

Sheena says, “I’m playing Lilith, Adam’s first wife, who became a demon. After being banished, she became dangerous to mankind. Lilith continues to serve as source material in today’s popular Western culture, literature, occultism, fantasy, and horror. As much as I wanted to have fun with the role, I also felt a certain responsibility.”

Talking about the challenges of playing the character, she adds, “I believe the most powerful aspect of acting is capturing humanity in its raw state while igniting imaginations with it that make the character interesting. I found it a real challenge to play somebody who is extremely supernatural yet rooted in reality.”