Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured

Singer Jubin Nautiyal reportedly met with an accident on Thursday (December 1) and was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The singer apparently suffered a few fractures and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. Jubin, who has been in the news for his recent chartbuster Tu Saamne Aaye is currently getting treatment and will have to undergo an arm surgery soon.
Jubin is one of the most-loved singers of the current generation. He has lent his voice to hits such as Raataan Lambiyaan, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum and many more.
