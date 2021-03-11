Smash hit!

India created history by reaching the finals of the Thomas Cup with Indian shuttler HS Prannoy defeating Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke in the men’s singles tie. Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, Mathias Boe, who is team India’s badminton coach, took to social media to share his excitement.
Sharing three pictures on his Instagram, Mathias wrote a long note in the caption as HS Prannoy crushed Gemke in a thrilling decider set.
He wrote, “Playing team events in an individual sport is always very special, maybe that’s why it is so much fun. Yesterday was a bit extra special for me playing again my former colleagues, friends, coaches and country… They chanted Judas after me (laughing emojis), I gave them back by winning the match. I really hope people back home in (India) understand what an achievement this is. (India vs Indonesia) Thomas Cup final tomorrow. One more to go (sic).” — IANS
