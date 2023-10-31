Sunny Deol loves teddy bears

Actor Sunny Deol, who registered massive success with Gadar 2, may be the alpha guy beating up baddies in dozens on screen, but, in reality, the actor is a kind-hearted person. Sunny along with his brother Bobby Deol is set to grace the couch on season eight of popular chat show Koffee With Karan.
During the course of the second episode, show host Karan Johar revealed that Sunny was into Teddy bears. KJo said: “Who would know that a man who could destroy a country with a hand pump, could actually be into teddy bears.”
Discussing Sunny and Bobby’s father, the iconic Dharam paaji’s kiss in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol said: “My dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it.” ‘Koffee with Karan Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.
