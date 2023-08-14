Travelling is a fun activity, but for some it is pure passion. Here are celebs who travel to different destinations every year…

True explorer

Farnaz Shetty

I love travelling and exploring. When I travel for work, I make sure to explore the place if I have time off or if I’m not shooting. I have even extended my stay in the past, so that I can explore a new place. If I don’t have the chance to travel for work, I make sure to visit places like Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, Goa, or Himachal Pradesh.

Diversity of India

Rohit Choudhary

Shooting for Gadar 2 in Manali and Dharamshala was amazing. I now know why people want to do an India tour - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It would be a great way to see the diversity of India’s landscape and cultures.

Fantastic time

Aditya Deshmukh

My latest trip was to Kashmir, and I had a fantastic time. If I manage to find some free time, I would be thrilled to visit Dubai and experience skydiving. Apart from that, I have a desire to explore Italy and several other countries as well.

Beauty of nature

Navin Prabhakar

Twice a year, I embark on vacations to immerse myself in the essence of life, embracing diverse cultures, cuisines, and the beauty of nature. My most recent escapade took me to the Maldives, where I had a wonderful time.

Swiss sojourn

Lokit Phulwani

When I have a substantial number of days available, I embark on trips, whether they are within the country or abroad. Recently, I had the privilege of visiting Switzerland, where I explored nearly all the must-visit destinations.

Pleasure trip

Simple Kaul

I make it a point to go on vacation at least twice a year. In the current year, my travels led me to Dharamshala and subsequently to the USA, where I visited my sister. During my time there, I had the pleasure of exploring New York and New Jersey. I have Goa in mind as my potential next destination.

Spiritual purpose

Monika Bhadoriya

I have the privilege of going on vacation four to five times each year. In the current year, I visited Kerala, Uttarakhand, Banaras, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh. I’m also considering revisiting either Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand, primarily for spiritual purpose. Another destination that is on my wish list is Turkey.

Go goa

Anupama Solanki

During the last five years, I have only been on one vacation trip, and that was to Goa in February 2023. I haven’t been to my hometown in the last three years either. I just realised how much I was stuck in Mumbai life, but now that I’m doing back-to-back TV shows I will start taking trips again. My next vacation will be to Lonavala because I’ve been planning to go there during the rainy season for long.