 Travelling is a fun activity, but for some it is pure passion. Here are celebs who travel to different destinations every year… : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • Travelling is a fun activity, but for some it is pure passion. Here are celebs who travel to different destinations every year…

Travelling is a fun activity, but for some it is pure passion. Here are celebs who travel to different destinations every year…

Travelling is a fun activity, but for some it is pure passion. Here are celebs who travel to different destinations every year…

Anupama Solanki



True explorer

Farnaz Shetty

I love travelling and exploring. When I travel for work, I make sure to explore the place if I have time off or if I’m not shooting. I have even extended my stay in the past, so that I can explore a new place. If I don’t have the chance to travel for work, I make sure to visit places like Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, Goa, or Himachal Pradesh.

Diversity of India

Rohit Choudhary

Shooting for Gadar 2 in Manali and Dharamshala was amazing. I now know why people want to do an India tour - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It would be a great way to see the diversity of India’s landscape and cultures.

Fantastic time

Aditya Deshmukh

My latest trip was to Kashmir, and I had a fantastic time. If I manage to find some free time, I would be thrilled to visit Dubai and experience skydiving. Apart from that, I have a desire to explore Italy and several other countries as well.

Beauty of nature

Navin Prabhakar

Twice a year, I embark on vacations to immerse myself in the essence of life, embracing diverse cultures, cuisines, and the beauty of nature. My most recent escapade took me to the Maldives, where I had a wonderful time.

Swiss sojourn

Lokit Phulwani

When I have a substantial number of days available, I embark on trips, whether they are within the country or abroad. Recently, I had the privilege of visiting Switzerland, where I explored nearly all the must-visit destinations.

Pleasure trip

Simple Kaul

I make it a point to go on vacation at least twice a year. In the current year, my travels led me to Dharamshala and subsequently to the USA, where I visited my sister. During my time there, I had the pleasure of exploring New York and New Jersey. I have Goa in mind as my potential next destination.

Spiritual purpose

Monika Bhadoriya

I have the privilege of going on vacation four to five times each year. In the current year, I visited Kerala, Uttarakhand, Banaras, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh. I’m also considering revisiting either Himachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand, primarily for spiritual purpose. Another destination that is on my wish list is Turkey.

Go goa

Anupama Solanki

During the last five years, I have only been on one vacation trip, and that was to Goa in February 2023. I haven’t been to my hometown in the last three years either. I just realised how much I was stuck in Mumbai life, but now that I’m doing back-to-back TV shows I will start taking trips again. My next vacation will be to Lonavala because I’ve been planning to go there during the rainy season for long.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

8
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

9
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

10
Himachal

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated