This week OTT offers love, relationship, comedy, thrill and action. Pick your favour genre from the list


February 22 10 Days of a Good Man on Netflix

Harmless, self-sacrificing, trustworthy, virtuous, moral and… what’s the use of being a good person? If you are willing to get your hands dirty for justice, does that make you a bad person? The series tells the story of Sadik turning from an ordinary person into an anti-hero, while looking for answers to these questions.

February 24 Potluck S2 on SonyLIV

In a world where we are trying our best to stay connected with our loved ones, Potluck is a celebration of underlying interpersonal relationships and the power of understanding each other, especially in times of crisis. Following the dynamics of a modern Indian family, the show combines the expectations of the older generation and the freedom of expression of the young ones. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, it stars Cyrus Sahukar, Harman Singha, Ira Dubey, Jatin Sial and others.

February 24 Die Hart: The Movie on Prime Video

The satirical action comedy follows Kevin Hart in his pursuit of a life-changing role. The movie sees Hart playing a fictionalised version of himself. Hart attends an “action hero school” run by Ron Wilcox (John Travolta), where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.

February 24 The Consultant on Prime Video

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between a boss and employees. When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the app-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question, including their lives.

February 27 Aashiqana S3 on Disney+ Hotstar

This season of love, fan favourite Aashiqana is back with its third season. Audiences will witness the return of Karma and how it affects the lives of Yash and Chikki. Will they be able to unearth the mystery and find their way back to each other? 

