Lok Sabha elections 2024:  Amit Shah, Naidu hold second round of talks over TDP-BJP alliance

New Delhi, March 9
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu held second round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday as the two parties worked to seal their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.
Rebel YSR Congress Party MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said the alliance will soon be officially announced and said the coming together of the BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party is essential to rid the state of the "devil" ruling it -- a swipe at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.
Naidu, a former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had met Shah and Nadda on Thursday too.
Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar had on Friday said that the BJP, the Jana Sena, and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.
