1 tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

One person tested positive for Covid while no death was reported in the district due to the virus today.

A total of 1,09,796 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent on Saturday. There were 12 active cases in the district and 11 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, three Covid patients are admitted to various hospitals in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 34,45,794 samples have been taken, of which 33,21,254 were found negative.

Samples of 2,116 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. —