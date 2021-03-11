126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments

Another 150 acres encroached land identified, to be vacated soon

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal supervises the operation to vacate 60.4 acres of village common land in Mand Chaunta village, Ludhiana.

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 13

Acting sternly against encroachers and land sharks, the district administration has freed over 126 acres of village common land of illegal occupations in various parts of Ludhiana, officials have said.

Figures at a glance

276 acresTotal land under encroachments

126.5 acres Freed

Yet to be vacated: 150 acres

  • Biggest chunk vacated: 60.4 acres at Mand Chaunta village
  • Land cost: Several crores of rupees

OfficialSpeak

We have appealed to all those, who are still in illegal possession of government lands, to immediately vacate them voluntarily, otherwise strict action will be taken against encroachers and the encroached lands will be freed of illegal occupations in the coming days. — Surabhi Malik, DC

While the possession of the freed land worth crores of rupees has been handed back to the village panchayats concerned, another 150 acres of government land has been identified across the district, which was still under encroachments and will be vacated soon, the administration has confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told The Tribune here on Friday that the district administration had launched a special drive against encroachments and a zero tolerance policy was adopted towards illegal occupation of government land in the district.

“Following the directions of the state government, we have been able to free almost half of the total encroached land in the district during the past 12 days while the rest of the illegal occupations on the government lands will be removed in coming days,” she said.

Divulging the block and village-wise data of the government land that was under illegal occupations for the past several years and has now been vacated, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Amit Kumar Panchal said the biggest chunk of over 60 acres of village common land had been freed in Mand Chaunta village in the Ludhiana 2 block followed by 23 acres in Bhoopana village in Ludhiana 2, and 10 acres at Bagga Khurd village in Ludhiana 1.

The village and block-wise details of vacated government land showed that two acres were freed at Hiyatpur village in the Machhiwara block, 8.1 acres at Sesonwal village in Machhiwara, 1.16 kanal at Taprian village in Machhiwara, 10 acres at Bagga Khurd in Ludhiana 1, 2.4 acres at Burj Labran in Ludhiana 1, another 2.4 acres at Jhammat in Ludhiana 1, four kanals at Sanghowal in Ludhiana 1, 23.4 acres at Bhoopana in Ludhiana 2, six kanals at Daddahur in Raikot, 12 acres at Galib Kalan in Jagraon, 1.1 acres at Pauheer in Dehlon, 60.4 acres at Mand Chaunta in Ludhiana 2, and another 2.5 acres of village common land was freed of encroachments at Kariana Kalana in the Ludhiana 2 block.

Panchal said the vacated village common lands would be given on contract after following due procedures and the income thereof will be credited to accounts of village panchayat concerned, which will be spent for development and other common purposes of the village. “The process was underway to vacate all the remaining government lands from encroachments in the district,” the ADC (D) added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

2
Trending

Indian Railways' new experimental baby berth leaves Internet divided

3
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pakistani song 'Pasoori'; fans from Pakistan send love

4
Punjab

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

5
Nation

For killing a cook 27 years ago, 3 Indian Air Force officers get life term

6
Nation

ITBP nursing leader chosen for Florence Nightingale Award

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan shares 'Dhaakad' trailer; Kangana Ranaut says 'I'll never say I'm alone in industry'

8
Nation

CBI books Army officer posted in Port Blair for bribery

9
Nation

Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years

10
Nation

Extramarital affair after Facebook friendship, obscene video clip blackmail leads to man's murder in Hyderabad

Don't Miss

View All
Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Top News

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued

Chintan Shivir: Cong moots ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

Cities

View All

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

'Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences'

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

Special vaccination camps organised at 339 schools

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau