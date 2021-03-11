13 more contract infection in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, June 11
Ludhiana district witnessed an increase in Covid-19 cases. The district saw 13 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. Besides, two patients from outside the district tested positive for the virus here.
The number of active cases has risen to 43 in the district. Of the total, 41 patients are under home isolation, while two are undergoing treatment at hospitals.
