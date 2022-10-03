140 cases of illicit liquor seized, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 1

Crime Branch-2 of the Ludhiana police today arrested two persons and seized 140 cases of illicit liquor from them.

The suspects have been identified as Chandan (26) of Puneet Nagar and Mannu (18) of Charan Nagar. The suspect who managed to give the slip to the police party has been identified as Suraj Sahni of Ashok Vihar.

Suraj was the owner of the canter (bearing registration no PB 10GK 5821), which was loaded with liquor, whereas Chandan was the driver and Mannu was the helper. A case under the Excise Act was registered.

Crime Branch in-charge, inspector Beant Juneja said a tip-off was received that the suspects were carrying a huge stock of illicit liquor and were on their way to deliver the same to clients.

The police laid a naka and the canter was stopped for checking, during which 140 cases of illicit liquor were seized.

Two nabbed with opium

In another instance, the city police yesterday arrested two persons and seized 1.1 kg of opium from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Gaurav Sharma and Satvir Singh, residents of Jammu Colony. ASI Chand Ahir said a tip-off was received that the suspects were on their way to supply opium to their clients from Doraha and Ludhiana. A naka was laid on the GT Road where the scooter-borne persons were stopped for checking. Frisking led to the seizure of 1.1 kg of opium. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.