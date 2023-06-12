15 vet varsity students sent to Malaysia for 4-week training

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) flagged off 15 BTech Dairy Technology students of the 2019 batch from College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST) for an international training programme, “International Collaborative Training Programme on Advances in Quality and Safety Assessment of Animal Based Foods” at University Putra Malaysia (UPM), Malaysia.

Dr RS Sethi, Dean CODST, said the training will last for four weeks from June 10 to July 7. He said the programme has been sponsored by the World Bank and the The Institutional Development Plan, funded by ICAR under National Agricultural Higher Education Project, operational at GADVASU. The training aims at providing the students an opportunity to gain exposure to the facilities and techniques at reputed institutes in developed countries.

Sethi said the visit will help the students in expanding their knowledge domain and acquiring latest practical skills. Dr Awis Qurni Sazili, director, Halal Products Research Institute, UPM, Malaysia, is hosting the contingent from GADVASU to provide practical demonstration on various advanced laboratory techniques quality and safety assessment of animal based foods.