16-year-old girl goes missing

Ludhiana, April 25
A 16-year-old girl, residing in Kila Mohalla, has been reportedly missing from her house since April 22. The mother of the girl complained to the police that she and her husband had gone to work and when they came back in the evening, the girl had disappeared. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC. —
