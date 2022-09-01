18 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

The Civil Surgeon’s office on Wednesday confirmed 18 fresh cases of Covid-19 from the district. Besides, three patients, who belong to other districts or states, also tested positive for the virus here.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,371 positive cases of the virus have been reported from the district and 15,249 cases belong to other districts or states since March 2020.

She said the virus claimed the lives of 3,016 patients in the district and 1,140 persons belonging to other districts or states.

There were 72 active cases on Wednesday, of which 67 patients were in home isolation and five patients were under treatment at different hospitals in the district.