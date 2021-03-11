2 booked for abduction of minor girl in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: A 17-year-old girl, resident of New Gurnam Nagar, was allegedly abducted by Rahul and his brother Deepak, both residents of Dashmesh Puri on Noorwala Road. In a complaint lodged with the police, the father of the girl said the girl has been missing since April 14. He said on making an inquiry, he learnt that Rahul and his brother Deepak could be behind the disappearance of the girl. The police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC. OC

Man booked for abducting 21-yr-old girl

Ludhiana: The police have booked a man, Ankit Kumar, resident of New Amarjit Colony, Jagirpur Road, under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC for allegedly abducting a 21-year-old girl. The father of the girl complained to the police that his daughter had left home on April 21 without telling anybody about her whereabouts. He suspected that Ankit Kumar might have allured his daughter to elope on the promise of marrying her.

Yoga session

Ludhiana: NSS Club of the Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a yoga session here on Monday for BBA first year students to celebrate the International Yoga Day 2022. Harita, a yoga trainer, apprised students about basic yoga postures and their benefits. She emphasised on the role of yoga, meditation and the habit of drinking plenty of water to remain fit and healthy. TNS