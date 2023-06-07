2 held on attempt to murder charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

The Jamalpur police yesterday arrested two persons who tried to kill a man on the Bhamian road after a tiff over overtaking a car opposite the Verka milk plant on Monday night.

Rohit Anand and Deepak Kumar Anand, residents of Ansal Bachitar Enclave, Bhamian road, are the suspects in the case. A case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act was registered against them.

Complainant Amir Kumar of Onkar Vihar told the police that the incident took place at 11.30 pm when he was returning home in his Mahindra XUV (bearing registration no. PB10HU9981) after watching a film and attempted to overtake a black BMW (PB 04 AE 1313).

As he again tried to overtake the car, the three occupants of the car began hurling abuses and making lewd gestures towards him. Later, he started following the car and when he reached the Bhamian road to enquire about the suspects, they hurled bricks at his car and also fired shots in the air to intimidate him.

ASI Madan Lal said the two suspects were nabbed and raids were on to nab the third suspect.