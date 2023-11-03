20 test positive for dengue

Ludhiana, November 2
On Thursday, 20 persons have tested positive for dengue in Ludhiana district, of which 13 belong to urban and seven to rural areas.
A total of 15 persons belonging to Ludhiana district have lost their lives to the disease so far.
Now, the total count of dengue cases has reached 786. On Thursday, there were 137 active cases, of which 105 belong to urban and 32 to rural areas. The patients are admitted to various hospitals across the district.
“City residents should observe Friday as ‘dry day’ and empty their coolers, change water in flowerpots, etc, and should
not let water get stagnant around their houses,” said Dr Ramesh, District Epidemologist.
Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash, and mild bleeding. People should also adopt hygienic practices to save themselves from the vector-borne disease.
