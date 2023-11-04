24 fresh dengue cases in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

The Health Department on Friday confirmed 24 fresh dengue cases in the district.

Of them, 14 cases have been reported from urban areas while 10 belong to rural areas of the district. A total of 810 dengue cases have been confirmed to date.

As per information provided by the Civil Surgeon Ludhiana’s office regarding dengue patients admitted at present, there are 74 patients at DMCH, 47 at Deep Hospital, five at GTB Hospital, two at Global Hospital, and five at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.

