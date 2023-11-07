25 test +ve for dengue

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

On Monday, 25 persons have tested positive for dengue in the district, of which 18 belong to urban and seven to rural areas. A total of 15 persons belonging to the district have lost their lives so far.

Now, the total count of dengue cases has reached 867. Today, there were 166 active cases, of which 131 belong to urban and 35 to rural areas. They are admitted to various hospitals across the district.

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash, and mild bleeding. People should not let water get stagnant in and around their houses and adopt hygienic practices.

The Health Department is also spreading awareness through an e-rickshaw about precautionary measures and symptoms of dengue and educating the masses to keep their surroundings clean. City residents have been told to observe Friday as ‘dry day’ and empty their coolers, change water in flower pots, etc,.

