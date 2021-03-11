3-day career guidance workshop concludes at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, April 25

A three-day workshop under the student enrichment programme of the career guidance and counselling bureau of Guru Nanak National College, organised by Prof Ranjeet Kaur and Prof Malti Tiwari under the guidance of officiating Principal Dr Nirlep Kaur, concluded here today. On the first day Dr Kiran Walia from MGN College of Education, Jalandhar, was the resource person, who deliberated on the topic “General well being”. “Emotional stability, happiness, mental and physical fitness, optimism and awareness are key elements of the overall development of personality,” she said. She made her lecture interesting and interactive by engaging students in psychological games.

On the second day, Dr Nidhi Singhi, career counsellor, and Navdeep Singh, CEO, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise, Ludhiana, discussed various career options and employment opportunities after graduation and postgraduation. They also discussed the pattern of various competitive exams and suggested ways to crack them.

“Being industry ready” was the topic for discussion on the concluding day in which Dr Sumedha Singh, Chairperson, School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, discussed differences in CV/resume/bio-data and how to effectively write them while applying for a job. She also threw light on the process of developing personality traits among students and supported her talk by conducting test. Prof Ranjeet Kaur, Dean, career guidance and counselling bureau, presented a vote of thanks at the end of the programme. —