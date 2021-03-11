3 motorcycle-borne assailants injure man in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

A Dubai-based NRI hired three persons to assault a man over old enmity. The assailants’ brutally injured the man. They almost chopped victim’s hand.

The victim, identified as Gora Singh of Baranhara village, was taken to the DMCH with chopped hand almost clinging to his arm.His condition is stated to be critical.

On the victim’s complaint, the PAU police today registered a case against NRI Gurpreet, his father Pala and three unknown assailants. Police officials said accused NRI Gurpreet and Gora had an old enmity. Recently, Gurpreet came back from Dubai and planned to hire persons to teach Gora a lesson.

Yesterday, late evening when Gora was going to a religious place at his village, three motorcycle-borne assailants attacked him. They repeatedly hit a sharp weapon on victim’s right hand and injured him seriously. The victim also suffered injuries on other body parts. The suspects were captured in footage of the CCTV camera installed near the crime spot. The accused are yet to be arrested by the police.