3 students felicitated for topping Punjab University exams

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 8

Three MSc students — Simranpreet Kaur Sodhi (Industrial Chemistry), Sagaldeep Kaur (Biotechnology) and Lisika (Maths) — brought laurels by topping in their respective streams in the Punjab University examinations.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig felicitated the trio with gold medals during a function held in Chandigarh on Thursday. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains were also present during the felicitation ceremony.

Sukh Sagar Singh Sodhi, a social activist of Bhai Veer Singh Nagar, said the felicitation of the three girls on the occasion of International Women’s Day brought laurels to the town and their parents.

