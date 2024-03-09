3 students felicitated for topping Punjab University exams

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 8
Three MSc students — Simranpreet Kaur Sodhi (Industrial Chemistry), Sagaldeep Kaur (Biotechnology) and Lisika (Maths) — brought laurels by topping in their respective streams in the Punjab University examinations.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig felicitated the trio with gold medals during a function held in Chandigarh on Thursday. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains were also present during the felicitation ceremony.
Sukh Sagar Singh Sodhi, a social activist of Bhai Veer Singh Nagar, said the felicitation of the three girls on the occasion of International Women’s Day brought laurels to the town and their parents.
