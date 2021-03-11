4 drug runners arrested

Ludhiana, April 25
The police have arrested Harpreet Singh, resident of Jeeto Market, Shimlapuri, from Dugri Bridge on the Sidhwn Canal on Sunday with 5 gm of heroin, while he was going on a scooter to make delivery of the contraband. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. Another drug trafficker, Joginder Singh, resident of Ayali Kalan, was nabbed from F-Block in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The police said Joginder was driving a car and tried to take a U-turn on the sight of a police party. His search led to seizure of 10 gm of heroin. He has been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The police arrested two persons involved in the sale of poppy husk from near Sanjay Gandhi Chowk on Tajpur Road while the duo were waiting alongside their truck for their customers. During search of the vehicle, 40 kg of poppy husk was seized and the truck was also impounded. The drug smugglers, identified as Jagtar Singh, resident of Puneet Nagar, and Gurdeep Singh, resident of New Vijay Nagar, were booked under Sections 15-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. —
